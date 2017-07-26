Halle Berry on her Chicago days, new movie ‘Kidnap’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Academy Award winner Halle Berry stopped by WGN Morning News Wednesday to talk about her upcoming movie and why Chicago is so close to her heart.

Berry started her career in Chicago, living for four years modeling and studying at Second City.

"It does feel like a homecoming," Berry said. "There is this sense of being home, and the beginning is something that always stays in your heart."

Her most recent project, "Kidnap" is a thriller chronicling a mother's nightmare as her child is kidnapped.

"Kidnap" comes to theaters August 3.