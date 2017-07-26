× Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger named captain for MLS All-Stars

CHICAGO – It’s only fitting in that in the first All-Star game hosted by the team, one of their own will lead the league’s best onto the field on August 2nd.

On Wednesday, the MLS announced that Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has been named the captain of the league’s All-Star team that will face international power Real Madrid at Soldier Field.

Schweinsteiger won thanks to the MLS’ unique “Snapchat” vote in which fans took a screen shot of the league’s story on the social media site to cast their vote. The German superstar beat out Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard and New York City FC’s David Villa.

Joining the team early in the season, Schweinsteiger has contributed to one of the great stories in the MLS this season as the Fire have surprised many with a run to second place in the league. He has two goals and an assist in 16 games in helping Chicago to an 11-4-5 record which has them just two points behind Toronto FC for first place in the Eastern Conference.