Family of victim allegedly shot by 911 dispatcher speaks out

CHICAGO -- The family of a Chicago woman shot in a road rage incident is upset the alleged shooter, a city dispatcher, is out on bond and believes she's getting preferential treatment.

Keli McGrath, 46, is charged in the shooting of 18-year-old Selene Garcia after the two argued over a traffic incident last Wednesday.

McGrath's defense is that Garcia got physical with her and slammed her to the ground and during the confrontation the gun accidentally went off.

Garcia was shot in the chest and is in critical condition and sedated at Stroger Hospital according to her family who has hired attorneys as they prepare to file a lawsuit against McGrath and perhaps the City of Chicago despite McGrath being off-duty at the time.

“It’s just so ironic. To have someone in charge of protecting and saving lives to totally lose control of a situation when she should’ve known how to handle a situation like that,” Arturo Jauregui, the Garcia’s attorney, said.

At a press conference on Wednesday Garcia's 12-year-old brother, Jesus Garcia, who was with her at the time, spoke out.

“I love her so much. I tried to be strong and yelled for help and that’s what I did to get safe to my sister,” he said.

The victim's mother also spoke out.

“She’s supposed to help people, not hurt them and she hurt my daughter and that’s not right,” Selene Gonzalez, Garcia’s mother,” said.