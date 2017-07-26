Director, Live Sports (Per Diem)

WGN’s production department is seeking a director for live sports coverage on a part-time basis for baseball and basketball telecasts.

The director will be responsible for the on-air coverage, camera designations and planning for game logistics. Additionally will direct some live pre/postgame coverage from the truck.

Game producing experience is a plus. Applicants must have minimum five years experience directing baseball and basketball coverage.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Apply On-line: Please go to www.tribunemedia.com click on careers and search for keyword “Director, Live Sports”.