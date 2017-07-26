× Cubs keep the offense going on the South Side in win over the White Sox

CHICAGO – A staple of their turnaround in the second half has been their ability to finally drive runners across the plate like the did a season ago en route to a championship.

Their ability to do so again may give them bragging rights in the City of Chicago after another successful evening against their crosstown rivals.

The Cubs followed a seven-run effort in a win over the White Sox at Wrigley Field Tuesday with eight more runs at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday. Their 8-3 victory is their second in the four game series and gives them a shot to win the “Crosstown Cup” since 2013 in the final contest of the series tomorrow night.

Joe Maddon’s team slugged out ten hits and scored six runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to improve their record to 53-47 on the year. Coupled with a Brewers loss, the Cubs are back in first place in the National League Central division by themselves by a half-game.

Anthony Rizzo led the Cubs with four RBIs, three coming on a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning that opened up a one-run Cubs lead. Jon Jay continued his hot hitting with an RBI single later in the inning to give the Cubs what turned out to be an insurmountable lead.

While the White Sox dropped to 1-9 in the second half, they had a major bright spot in the seventh inning when the franchise’s No. 1 prospect Yoan Moncada hit his first career homer to center field off Jake Arrieta.

It was one of the few mistakes that the Cubs pitcher made in another strong start in the month of July. Carrying a no-hitter into the fifth inning, Arrieta allowed just two runs and two hits in 6 2/3 innings to pick up his tenth win of the season. That gives the starter a fourth-straight season of double-digit victories.