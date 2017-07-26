Celebrities weigh in on Trump transgender policy

CHICAGO – Reaction from lawmakers and celebrities came pouring in on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced that the US military will not accept or allow transgender individuals “to serve in any capacity.”
Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that after consulting with “Generals and military experts,” that the government “will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.”
Celebrities voiced their opinions on social media after the president’s announcement. Many shared their disagreement with the decision and their support for the trans community.