Celebrities weigh in on Trump transgender policy

CHICAGO – Reaction from lawmakers and celebrities came pouring in on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced that the US military will not accept or allow transgender individuals “to serve in any capacity.”

Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that after consulting with “Generals and military experts,” that the government “will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.”

Celebrities voiced their opinions on social media after the president’s announcement. Many shared their disagreement with the decision and their support for the trans community.

My fellow trans Americans despite what some may say your existence is valuable. Your lives, safety, & service matter. #TransIsBeautiful — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 26, 2017

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

We should be grateful to the people who wish to serve, not turn our backs on them. Banning transgender people is hurtful, baseless and wrong — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 26, 2017

I just want to tell the transgender community that I love you and you ARE supported no matter what. #ProtectTransTroops — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 26, 2017