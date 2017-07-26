‘Butt crack bandit’ caught on camera stealing package from California home

CALIFORNIA — A thief was caught on camera stealing a package from a home in California.

He concealed his face — but exposed something else.

A homeowner’s security camera captured a box of dog food being delivered by a postman Friday evening.

But then an hour later, another man shows up.

While bending over, the thief’s backside smiles for the camera as he picks up the box and then leaves.

“Kinda funny when you think about it — that he risked all this for dog food”, the homeowner laughed.

Police say the thief’s “Patriot Motorcycle Club” shirt and the emblem on his hat may make it easier to catch the him.