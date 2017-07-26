Ben Finfer talks Bears and baseball on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When the dawn of a new season is upon us, most of the attention in a given show is directed towards that sport.

That was the case on Wednesday's Sports Feed, when the bulk of the talk concerned the Bears' moving into Training Camp at Olivet Nazarene University. But we didn't forget that there was still half of a Crosstown Classic to be played on the South Side.

Hence Ben Finfer of ESPN Radio 1000's talk on Sports Feed Wednesday was divided in half. In one part, he discussed the Bears' upcoming Training Camp with Josh Frydman and in the other the Cubs-White Sox series so far.

Watch Ben's discussion on both those subjects in the video above or below.