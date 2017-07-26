Join WGN-TV as a News Assignment Desk Assistant, Per Diem. You will help the Assignment Editors determine the direction of coverage for the WGN AND CLTV newscasts for the day.

You will work closely with news managers, reporters, and photographers to create content for our newscasts and websites. In addition, you will research stories and arrange interviews for reporters with the occasional need to field produce interviews.

Position requires bachelor’s degree, at least one year newsroom experience, an individual with strong news judgment and the ability to work well with others.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Apply online: Please go to www.tribunemedia.com click on careers and search for keyword “Assignment Desk Assistant Per Diem”.