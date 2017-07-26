× Approaching thunderstorms prompt areal flood advisory for portions of north-central Illinois

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas

for…

Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Lee County in north central Illinois…

Southwestern Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 1230 AM CDT

* At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in

the advisory area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen in

the western portion of the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Dixon, Rochelle, Oregon, Mount Morris, Walton, Byron, Amboy, Polo,

Kirkland, Forreston, Hillcrest, Stillman Valley, Franklin Grove,

Ashton, Paw Paw, Davis Junction, Creston, Sublette, Leaf River and

Lee.

Additional rainfall of one to two inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will make minor flooding.