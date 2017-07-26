Adam Hoge joins Sports Feed live from Bears Training Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOURBONNAIS - It's becoming a bit of a Sports Feed tradition. Bears move-in day for Training Camp means that Jarrett Payton will be on the show live from Bourbonnais.

When that happens, it usually means that Adam Hoge will be joining him for a conversation about the Bears' upcoming season.

That continued on Wednesday as the WGN Radio Bears Insider joined the show with Jarrett from Olivet Nazarene University.

The pair discussed a number of different topics on the team, from head coach John Fox's future to the quarterback situation.

To watch Adam's discussion with Jarrett on Wednesday's show from Bourbonnais, click on the video above.