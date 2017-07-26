9-year-old sole survivor of family stabbing released to aunt, uncle

GWINNETT, Ga. — The little girl who allegedly watched her mother stab her father and four siblings about three weeks ago in Loganville is now home with family.

“She is still recovering both physically and emotionally, but is getting better every day,” a relative identifying herself as Hallie Romero wrote on the family’s GoFundMe page.

Diana Romero, 9, was the only survivor of the stabbing in her family’s home on Emory Lane on July 5 that claimed her father, Martin Romero, 33, and siblings Isabela Martinez, 10, Dacota Romero, 7, Dillan Romero, 4, and Axel Romero, 2. Diana’s mother, Isabel Martinez, called 911 from inside the house at about 4:47 a.m. to tell police that several people had been stabbed.

Most the family was stabbed to death, but police found Diana alive and in critical condition. She was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Police arrested Diana’s mom, Isabel Martinez, that day and charged her with the murder of her family. Five days later, Diana told Division of Family and Child Services employees that her mother didn’t cry or scream as she stabbed her family. Instead, Martinez reportedly told Diana that she “was going to see Jesus.”

Martinez is being held without bond in Gwinnett County jail facing six counts of aggravated assault, five counts of murder and five counts of malice murder. She’s also being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The little girl who allegedly watched her mother stab her father and four siblings about three weeks ago in Loganville is now home with family.

“She is still recovering both physically and emotionally, but is getting better every day,” a relative identifying herself as Hallie Romero wrote on the family’s GoFundMe page.

Diana Romero, 9, was the only survivor of the stabbing in her family’s home on Emory Lane on July 5 that claimed her father, Martin Romero, 33, and siblings Isabela Martinez, 10, Dacota Romero, 7, Dillan Romero, 4, and Axel Romero, 2. Diana’s mother, Isabel Martinez, called 911 from inside the house at about 4:47 a.m. to tell police that several people had been stabbed.

Most the family was stabbed to death, but police found Diana alive and in critical condition. She was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Police arrested Diana’s mom, Isabel Martinez, that day and charged her with the murder of her family. Five days later, Diana told Division of Family and Child Services employees that her mother didn’t cry or scream as she stabbed her family. Instead, Martinez reportedly told Diana that she “was going to see Jesus.”

Martinez is being held without bond in Gwinnett County jail facing six counts of aggravated assault, five counts of murder and five counts of malice murder. She’s also being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.