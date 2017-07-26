× 2 men charged after gun raid in Riverdale, police say

RIVERDALE, Ill. — Two men were arrested and charged after police conducted a gun raid and found weapons, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

David Taylor, 24, and Jeffon Allen, 21, were arrested after a police obtained a search warrant in the 13800 block of South Halsted Street in Riverdale, Ill., the Chicago Tribune reports. The search was done at Taylor’s home.

Area South gun raid takes several assault weapons and drug materials off streets. David Taylor, 24 Jeffon Allen, 21 arrested on gun charges. pic.twitter.com/sH4GvZnXRu — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 26, 2017

Police said they found six weapons during their search.

Police said the two men were charged with felonies including unlawful use of a machine gun or automatic weapon, possession of cannabis, Ecstasy pills and a controlled substance. They were also charged with unlawful use of a rifle less than 16 inches or a shotgun less than 18 inches, police said. They also faced a felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a valid FOID card.

The two were also charged with several misdemeanors.