Shooting leads to police standoff in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. – A shooting reportedly lead to a standoff in south suburban Dolton, Ill.

The standoff happened Wednesday evening near 151st Street and Oak Street in Dolton. The suspect was reportedly holed up in a relative’s home.

Police said that earlier in the day, the suspect met up with someone to purchase an item they had arranged. When the victim showed up, the suspect allegedly tried to rob them and then shot them.

The victim is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.