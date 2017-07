× Release date set for ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel

Wonder Woman is coming back to the big screen – just in time for Christmas.

Of 2019, that is.

Variety reports “Wonder Woman 2” has a release date of Dec. 13, 2019.

Gal Gadot will reportedly be back in the role.

Variety also reports the film made $389 million in domestic grosses after 53 days, and another $390 million from international markets.