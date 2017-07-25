Wiener dog race champ named ‘Fastest Wiener in the West’

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — A record crowd came to see some big racers on some short legs.

About 10,000 people showed up for the 22nd Wiener Nationals at Los Alamitos race course in California on Saturday.

They came to see 90 dogs take each other on in a 50-yard race.

In the end, Baby Bo was crowned champion.

He won the title of the “Fastest Wiener in the West” by finishing in under seven seconds.

A dog, named Lady Bug, had her own championship story to tell.

She was unable to walk three-years ago, because of partial paralysis.

But that changed when she got some physical therapy.

“At the time when she came in, she couldn’t walk, she couldn’t move her hind legs,” said owner Deanna O’Neil. “And when I looked at her I though, we’re going to get to get her walking, so we did intensive rehab, acupuncture, underwater treadmill, and over the course of a two-month period, she started to push up on her own and take steps on her own. And then over a year she started being able to walk on her own and she still does rehab today. And she can walk, run, play, chase balls and I thought – you know what – she can run in the Wiener Nationals.”