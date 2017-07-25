× White Sox trade reliever Anthony Swarzak to the Brewers: Report

CHICAGO – In what is becoming a common and sometimes encouraging phrase among White Sox fans, Rick Hahn is at it again.

Not long after the White Sox loss to the Cubs in the second game of the Crosstown Classic on Tuesday, the has reportedly traded reliever Anthony Swarzak to the Brewers in exchange for another prospect.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports was the first to report the transaction.

Source confirms: #Brewers acquiring reliever Anthony Swarzak for outfielder Ryan Cordell. First reported: @JonHeyman and @CSNHayes. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 25, 2017

This time it’s Milwaukee outfielder Ryan Cordell. While not as highly touted as some of the other acquisitions by the team (17th ranked prospect in the Brewers system), it continues the team’s trend of building up the minor league system by trading talent from the big league team.

Cordell has enjoyed a strong season with Milwaukee’s Triple-A club in Colorado Springs. In 68 games with the Spring Sox, the outfielder is batting .283 with ten home runs and 45 RBIs with an on-base percentage of .349.

Originally an 11th round pick by the Rangers, Cordell joined the Brewers system in 2016 as part of the Jonathan Lucroy trade with Texas.

Swarzak is enjoying his best season in the major leagues, striking out 52 batters while posting a 2.23 ERA along with a 4-3 record in his first year in Chicago. He picked up his first save of the season in what turned out to be his last appearance with the White Sox on Monday against the Cubs.

In 41 appearances, Swarzak also had ten holds which was good enough to earn him a spot on a contending team while the White Sox get another prospect.