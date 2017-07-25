× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday @ Chicago

* With Carlos Rodon taking the mound for the White Sox on Tuesday, the Cubs will be looking to improve on their MLB-best 16-6 record against lefty starters this season.

* Opposing batters have hit homers off John Lackey at an alarmingly high rate in 2017, a 2.17 per 9 innings clip (25HR/103.2IP) which would be second all-time if it continues to season’s end.

* Anthony Rizzo is one of six batters with more walks (56) than strikeouts (50) this season.

* Jose Abreu’s .333 average against the Cubs is 4th-highest by any batter in White Sox history. Ray Durham (.364), Gordon Beckham (.347) and Tadahito Iguchi (.345) lead the way (minimum 50 ABs).