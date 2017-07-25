× U of I drafting policy to ban athletes with history of violence

URBANA, Ill. — Assaults on women on college campuses is getting more attention because of several high profile cases.

Now, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is taking action. The university’s athletic department is drafting a proposed ban on players with a history of sexual assault or domestic violence.

Athletic director Josh Whitman said the policy will be similar to Indiana’s ban.

The Chicago Tribune reports that in April, athletic director Fred Glass announced the Hoosiers would not accept “any prospective student-athlete — whether a transfer student, incoming freshman or other status — who has been convicted of or pleaded guilty or no contest to a felony involving sexual violence.”

The new policy could be implemented as soon as this fall.