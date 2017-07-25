× Strong storms with potentially heavy flood-producing downpours likely to return Wednesday night

Strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast to hit the Chicago area Wednesday night with damaging winds, large hail and flood-producing downpours likely.

While sunny skies and seasonably mild temperatures will prevail here Tuesday under the influence of Canadian-source high pressure, the approach of a cold front simultaneously with the departure of the high pressure looks to trigger another round of potentially severe storms later Wednesday.

The National Storm Prediction Center has included the entire Chicago area in a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday/Wednesday night (yellow-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location). With thunderstorms developing along and ahead of the cold front, as it moves across Iowa into western Illinois Wednesday afternoon, the storms should reach the Interstate-39 corridor toward evening, moving across our area from west to east overnight.

The cold front will move east of Chicago Thursday with showers/thunderstorms ending from the west and cooler air following into the region.