Resurging humidities and Wednesday’s 90° high temps to stoke the Chicago area’s 4th wave of thundery downpours in 1.5 weeks; late- week “NNE” winds to churn the lake and deliver ‘North Woods’ air
-
Mid-week storms bring in cooler weather
-
Warm and humid weather ends the week
-
From storm to sun, wild weather week rolls on
-
7-day forecast: Rain moves in mid-week
-
Sunny forecast to end the weekend before rain moves in
-
-
What is an ‘omega block’?
-
Storms possible during cooler week
-
Drop in temps to hit at end of the week
-
Beautiful weekend followed by a mild week
-
Seasonable temps for the week
-
-
Cooler weekend to be followed by warmer week
-
Warmer week with scattered showers
-
Wet weekend to be followed by cooler week