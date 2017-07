× Pence breaks tie, Senate takes up health bill

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans voted Tuesday to advance to floor debate on their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.

In a dramatic moment, Sen. John McCain returned from Arizona to applause from fellow senators. He case a necessary Republican vote for the motion.

As the vote began, protesters in the Senate gallery shouted “kill the bill” and “shame, shame, shame!”