Model Chrissy Teigen says Trump blocked her on Twitter

Model Chrissy Teigen says she has been blocked on Twitter by President Donald Trump after years of trolling the Republican online.

Teigen posted a screenshot from her Twitter account revealing she had been blocked from viewing the president’s tweets.

Teigen says the final straw was when she responded to one of the president’s tweets by writing, “no one likes you.”

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Teigen told USA Today in February that she took pride in her trolling of Trump, which she said she’d been doing for five to seven years.

Teigen joins Stephen King on Trump’s block list. The author said last month that he had been barred from viewing Trump’s tweets.