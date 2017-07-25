Midday Fix: Celebrating national wine and cheese day with Plum Market

Anthony Minne, Illinois Beverage Coordinator/Sommelier

Plum Market

1233 N. Wells Street

Chicago

(312) 229-1400

www.plummarket.com/

Anthony’s Picks:

Wines

Our first wine is from France’s Loire Valley, and more specifically from the Sancerre region. The Loire Valley is France’s first producer of AOC white wines. White Sancerre wines are exclusively made from the Sauvignon Blanc grape. The 2016 Thomas Labaille Sancerre Authentique expresses fine fruity and citrusy notes, firm acidity and mineral flavors in the finish. It perfectly accompanies any creamy cheeses.

Our second wine is from the Beaujolais region, which is just south of Burgundy in France. Beaujolais is known for its easy-drinking red wines, which are all made from the Gamay grape, and can sometimes be served slightly chilled, making them perfect for summertime sipping. This wine is a Cote de Brouilly, which is one of Beaujolais ten crus. It is well-structured with pure fruit and floral aromas. It would pair well with a hard cheese, such as comté.

Our third wine is 2016 Couly-Dutheil Chinon Rose.

Cheeses

Comte Fort Lucotte.

Aged in a historic French army fort on the Swiss border converted to a cheese cellar in the 1960’s. This version is aged 12 to 16 months.

AOC status. Raw cow’s milk, traditional animal rennet, semi hard. Fruity, hazel nutty, and rich. Versatile cheese, perfect with Champagne or to melt on a sandwich.

Delice de Bourgogne, triple cream

Pasteurized cow’s milk. Traditional rennet. The “delight of burgundy”. White bloomy rind cheese (think brie). Smoothy creamy lightly salty full fat flavor with cream added give this cheese a truly divine taste bud experience. Pairs well with sparkling wine/champagne, and ciders. Made in the Burgundy region of France.

Vacherousse d’argental

Pasteurized cow milk. Traditional rennet. Washed rind cheese with brine and annatto. After 2 weeks of aging the cheese gives us a spotty white rind with its distant orange flare ( from annatto). At six weeks, the cheese is in perfect form. Very creamy with a pudding like texture. Slightly nutty with a funkier unique taste. Bold, but not too overpowering, with the ability to stand up to sparkling wines/champagne and unique craft beer and ales. Made in the Lyonnais region of France.