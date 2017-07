UNINCORPORATED ELMHURST, Ill. — Police have located a 21-year-old man with autism who went missing is the western suburbs.

DuPage County Sheriff’s Officials say Patrick Mulhern of unincorporated Elmhurst has been found safe.

He had last been seen at his parents home at about 2 a.m.

No other details about how he was found have been released. Check back for updates.