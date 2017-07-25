× Hawk vs Lackey: Harrelson takes exception to a Cubs pitcher hitting Sox players

CHICAGO – When his time in the booth comes to an end following the 2018 season, the White Sox will be losing one heck of a supporter.

When it comes to the play-by-play of Ken “Hawk” Harrelson, he doesn’t hide which side he’s rooting for. If the White Sox do well or badly, it’s reflected in Harrelson’s voice and tone.

That was the case during the second game of the Crosstown Classic against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on the WGN-TV broadcast.

Cubs & White Sox fans, I present Hawk vs Lackey – The Crosstown Throwdown. @WGNNews @WGNTV pic.twitter.com/PqOFJtHluf — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 25, 2017

Cubs pitcher John Lackey had some issues with his control throughout his start, hitting Jose Abreu in the first inning. When he did so again in the fifth, Harrelson immediately voiced his displeasure.

“That’s enough of that, Lackey!,” said Harrelson after Abreu was hit for a second time. “That’s enough of that BS.”

It didn’t stop there. A few batters later Lackey hit Matt Davidson and then followed by plunking Yoan Moncada – two of the White Sox younger prospects.

“It’s only a batter of time, buddy,” said Harrelson, believing that the White Sox would retaliate by hitting one of the Cubs’ batters in the bottom half of the inning.

Indeed it happened, as White Sox reliever Chris Beck hit Cubs hitter Ian Happ in the lower leg to leadoff the bottom of the fifth. But there was no retaliation against Lackey himself when he stepped up to the bat later in the fifth, instead Beck got him to ground out to end the inning.

“Too bad somebody was on,” said Harrelson, whose displeasure with the Cubs’ pitcher adds another interesting chapter to the 20-year history of the Crosstown Classic.