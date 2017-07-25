Focus on Family: Dorm room decorating tips from Amy Sewell

Amy Sewell

Tips:

Do your homework

Check with your school to find out what the room furnishings are like, review the list of items prohibited in student housing, and coordinate with your roommate.

Sleep tight

A memory foam mattress topper will make that ‘vintage’ dorm mattress more comfortable. A mattress protector that completely encloses the mattress is great for people with allergies. A reversible bed-in-a-bag or comforter set lets you save money on bedding, switch up the decor periodically, and use colors from it to decorate the rest of the room.

Multi-task

Space is limited, so bring items that multi-task for you. A storage cart with adjustable top provides storage and a “stand-up” desk space. “Power” bed lifts create extra under-bed storage and provide extra power and USB outlets. A USB desk lamp provides light for studying and extra USB outlets, or get a tall floor lamp that includes shelving and another ‘power station’ for charging gadgets. Trunks and storage ottomans provide decorative accents, storage space, and seating for guests. Hanging closet organizers make use of vertical space, and provide a way to corral shoes, sweaters, or even snacks and school supplies.

Travel light.

Save time, money, and hassle by doing your shopping at the Bed Bath & Beyond closest to home, but picking everything up at the store closest to campus.

Some of the items shown today:

Anthology Kiran Reversible Comforter Set

Memory Foam Bed Topper

Sleep Safe Mattress Protector

Studio 3B 4-Piece USB Bed Lifts

USB Desk Lamp

Etagere Floor Lamp with Charging Station

Mongolian Fur Chair and Ottoman

Storage Cart w/Adjustable Top Shelf

6-Tier Fabric Shoe Rack

Dorm Space Saver Shelves

Hanging Closet Organizers