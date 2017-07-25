FeedonThis: Buy or sell a Crosstown Fall Classic in five years?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - With the Cubs' current talent and the White Sox growing farm system, some fans are already beginning to dream.

A Crosstown Classic would instead be a Crosstown Fall Classic.

Not since 1906 have Chicago's professional baseball teams met in the World Series and only a few times in history has the chance been realistic. The only year since that the Cubs and White Sox have made the playoffs together was 2008, with neither getting out of the first round.

But with the potential of both teams being good in the next five years, could it actually happen? That was one of the commodities bought and sold on the Chicago Sports Exchange on Tuesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

See what the guys thought about that plus Derrick Rose's health with the Cavs along with possible changes in the NFL in #FeedonThis in the video above.

Big Ten Media Days at McCormick Place serve as a reminder to fans that the college football season is just around the corner.

At the moment, it appears recent trends will continue with Illinois' two conference teams. The Illini are in a rebuild with Lovie Smith while some think Pat Fitzgerald's Northwestern squad could make a run at the Big Ten Championship.

Josh and Jarrett discuss both teams in the video above.