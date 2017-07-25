DCFS officials to testify in Semaj Crosby death investigation

JOLIET TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) will have to answer questions about the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby on Tuesday as Illinois House and Senate lawmakers hold a hearing on the case.

Semaj was found dead under a couch in a filthy home in Joliet Township back in April, shortly after a caseworker from the DCFS visited the child.

DCFS continues to face public outrage in regards to Semaj’s death.

I just really hope that the case doesn't go cold 🙏 whoever is res. for what happened to baby #SemajCrosby needs to be brought to justice 💯 — Mary J Beige (@morgantaughtme) May 6, 2017

Advocates for #semajcrosby held a silent protest for the slain toddler at today's #willcountyboard meeting #justiceforsemaj pic.twitter.com/U2AlUJGSpD — Brock Stein (@BrockAStein) June 15, 2017

WGN Investigates found that not only did a caseworker visit the child just a few hours before she died, but also, there were several abuse and neglect complaints filed in the past two years regarding children living in the home. Since caseworkers were unable to confirm any of the allegations, the children remained in the home.

Despite an autopsy and toxicology tests, authorities say they still don’t know how Semaj died. The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting a final autopsy report and detectives are still actively investigating the case.