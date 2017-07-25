Cubs’ Kris Bryant ejected from game for 1st time in career
CHICAGO — For the first time in his career, Cubs star Kris Bryant was ejected from a game Tuesday.
It happened during Game 2 of the Crosstown Classic versus the Chicago White Sox.
In the bottom of the 4th inning, Bryant was 2-2 when Sox pitcher Carlos Rondon threw his sixth pitch. The umpire called it a strike, and Bryant was not happy about it.
You can see him on video having words with the ump. That’s when he was ejected from the game.
“Bryant gets tossed for first time in career & you can’t blame him after strike 3 was 6 inches off the plate,” said CLTV/WGN sports reporter Josh Frydman said in a tweet with a photo of the Pitchcast. The Pitchcast shows the ball way outside
Prior to “strike 3,” Bryant was hit with a pitch in the knee.