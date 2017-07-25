× Cubs’ Kris Bryant ejected from game for 1st time in career

CHICAGO — For the first time in his career, Cubs star Kris Bryant was ejected from a game Tuesday.

It happened during Game 2 of the Crosstown Classic versus the Chicago White Sox.

In the bottom of the 4th inning, Bryant was 2-2 when Sox pitcher Carlos Rondon threw his sixth pitch. The umpire called it a strike, and Bryant was not happy about it.

You can see him on video having words with the ump. That’s when he was ejected from the game.

Here's the terrible call that led Kris Bryant to argue… and get tossed from a game for the time in his career. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Yo21eZRgo4 — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) July 25, 2017

“Bryant gets tossed for first time in career & you can’t blame him after strike 3 was 6 inches off the plate,” said CLTV/WGN sports reporter Josh Frydman said in a tweet with a photo of the Pitchcast. The Pitchcast shows the ball way outside

Bryant gets tossed for first time in career & you can't blame him after strike 3 was 6 inches off the plate (it's the #6 ball in pitchcast). pic.twitter.com/JKtVXI5tZx — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) July 25, 2017

Prior to “strike 3,” Bryant was hit with a pitch in the knee.