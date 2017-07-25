× CPD high-tech crime detection to begin in Gresham district

The Chicago Police Department today will announce an expansion of its new high-tech policing strategy to the Gresham neighborhood, where violent crime has risen sharply in the past year.

CPD says the strategy has already reduced shootings sharply in the Englewood and Harrison districts.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson says new technology has helped the police confiscate 5,000 guns on city streets so far this year; but gun-related homicides are running slightly ahead of last year.

Chicago police officers have made 30% more arrests for gun-related offenses this year, compared to last.