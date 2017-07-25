Check Out These Urban Sketchers In-Studio!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

8th Annual Urban Sketchers Symposium

July 26-29

Roosevelt University

www.urbansketchers.org

Hundreds of urban sketchers from around the world will be drawing and painting the sights of the city during the Urban Sketchers 8th International Symposium, to be held July 26-29 at Roosevelt University in Chicago.

Urban Sketchers is dedicated to raising the artistic, storytelling and educational value of location drawing; promoting its practice and connecting people around the world who draw on location where they live and travel.

More than 40 internationally-known artists are leading sessions for urban sketchers of all skill levels on techniques, principles and concepts of drawing on location. The 36 workshops will be held at various downtown parks and plazas; more than 30 demonstrations, as well as lectures, panels and sketchcrawls round out the program.

A free public sketchcrawl, where sketchers meet to draw and paint at several locations, will be held on Saturday, July 29 at 2:30 pm starting at Buckingham Fountain.