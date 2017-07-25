9-year-old baseball player gets prosthetic legs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio. - A 9-year-old baseball player in suburban Cleveland was fitted for prosthetic legs and is now walking for the first time. Gabe Davis was born with a rare birth defect that impairs the function of his legs, but now, the young athlete has a whole new set of goals and expectations.

Gabe's parents tell WJW they are excited and proud to see their son walk for the first time. This moment comes at the perfect time, too, as the family is also celebrating the six-year anniversary of Gabe's adoption.

"Just seeing the strength it's taken him, the determination, the perseverance and the commitment to want to walk has just been phenomenal," said Gabe's father Ryan Davis. "We knew it was going to be a long journey, we knew there was going to be a lot of soreness, just struggles he was going to have to deal with."

But those "struggles" haven't stopped Gabe, as he continues to thrive with each step he takes and has been conquering obstacles many said he couldn't, such as running.

"If I get a big hit or a home run I could run all the bases, and maybe I can be faster than Lindor," Gabe said of his favorite Cleveland Indians baseball player.

Though his prosthetic legs are just temporary, he will be getting a permanent pair in the future. Once that happens, Gabe hopes to compete in the Paralympics for the United States. or his native Ghana.