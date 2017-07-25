× 5 years later, Illinois lottery winner’s death remains unsolved

CHICAGO — It was five years ago this month that an Illinois Lottery winner was poisoned to death.

Before Urooj Khan could claim his $1 million prize, he suffered a cyanide-induced heart attack.

He was 46.

He bought his winning scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven on Chicago’s Far North Side.

The original autopsy on Khan’s body determined his death was a suicide, because there were no signs of trauma.

Further investigation revealed the poison.

To date, no one has been charged with Khan’s murder.