3rd man charged in shooting of Chicago police officer

CHICAGO - Following the arrest of Cortez Harrington and Grant Donzell Monday, a third man, Dante Jeffries, has now been charged with attempted first degree murder in the shooting of a Chicago police officer.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Jeffries was arrested Saturday evening in the 600 block of West Hubbard and is now facing eight felony charges, including two counts for first degree murder, two counts for armed robbery, one count for aggravated battery, and several others.

Prosecutors say Jeffries, 27, was with Harrington and Donzell when they tried to rob a T-Mobile store near 43rd and Ashland on Friday. The three men traded gunfire with police during a foot chase, hitting one officer in her left leg.

A judge has denied bond for Harrington and Donzell. Meanwhile, Jeffries is set to appear in court Tuesday.

The Chicago police officer who was shot is in stable condition.