× 2 men injured in Gresham shooting

CHICAGO – Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood, police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the foot near the 7900 block of South Loomis. A 45-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 7900 block of South Laflin. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m.

Both men were transported to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the victim was walking when he was approached by a known offender on a bike. The suspect then fired shots, police said. The 45-year-old was not the intended target, according to police.

No one is in custody.