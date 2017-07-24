Woman and child killed in 2-vehicle crash near Beecher, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECHER, Ill. -- A woman and child were killed, and three others -- including two children --were injured in a crash near Beecher.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Yates Avenue and Corning Road.

A pickup truck and passenger vehicle crashed, according to sheriff's police.

Police say the woman driving the passenger vehicle, and a child who is believed to be about 3-years-old, were killed.

Two other children in the vehicle, who are believed to be 5-and 9-years-old, were taken to a hospital in a critical condition.

The relationship between the driver and the children is unknown at this time.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

-The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report