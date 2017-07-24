Dear Tom,

What is the longest consecutive run of days in which the recorded high and low temperatures in Chicago have remained unchanged?

Thanks,

Scott R. Williams,

Park Ridge

Dear Scott,

The answer is three. Identical day-to-day high/low temperatures are rare in Chicago, a testament to the city’s vigorous and changeable climate. Dating back to 1871, there have been only four instances of identical temperatures for three straight days- August 11-13, 1879 (82/65), August 26-28, 1882 (74/70), September 5-7, 1910 (81/68) and November 22-24, 1920 (42/37). Back-to-back occurrences of identical temperatures happen with a greater frequency with 298 instances, about two each year- most recently high/lows of 82/61 on August 4-5, 2015.