Body of Chicago-area truck driver found in Iowa river

INDEPENDENCE, Ia. — A Chicago area truck driver has been found dead in Iowa, after his truck rolled off Highway 20, and plunged into a river near the town of Independence.

Michael Wallace was from Hazel Crest, Illinois.

It appears his truck crashed through a guardrail and rolled down an embankment in the Wapsipinicon River.

Kayakers discovered the truck Friday morning.

Wallace’s body was found and removed over the weekend.