Teeny tiny Disney Princess brought to life in enchanting photo shoot

A California photographer may have pulled off the most magical baby portrait shoot of all time.

Karen Marie is a big fan of Disney. Recently, she gathered six babies to pay tribute to Disney princesses.

“From Cinderella, to Ariel, to Jasmine, Marie carefully picked out the dresses, backdrops, and props to portray the stories that she grew up with. (Her favorite is Sleeping Beauty.),” according to the website Babble.

Marie tells Babble the shoot with the six babies took eight hours.

Babble reports Marie, who is a mother of 3 and has a studio in Roseville, California, began her career as a labor and delivery nurse before pursuing her passion for photography.

