CRYSTAL LAKE -- Septic systems back up because of flooding around the suburbs are leaving some residents with a huge mess.

Toilets in homes in Crystal Lake have been overflowing and human waste has backed up as well.

The sewer lines are so overwhelmed because the area has seen 19-plus inches of rain recently. It is twice the normal amount according to the city's public works director.

