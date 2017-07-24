Resurging warmth/humidity sets stage for more t-storms
Rain-forest level moisture fuels severe thunderstorms and their torrential downpours; weekend warmth and elevated humidities may fuel additional scattered weekend t-storms
Excessive heat warnings downstate; 100 to 110-degree heat indices; air quality declining in Chicago; building warmth/humidity threatening new t-storms/possible flood threat
More flooding possible as heat/humidity build, t-storms loom
Friday’s t-storms unleash hail, high winds and downpours; new disturbance threatens a second round Saturday night/early Sunday; Saturday’s pre-storm weather quiet/rain-free
A warm Sunday could brew some evening storms
Downstate humidity and 80s to fuel t-storms Wed. night; sub-normal temps have 3 more days to run; major pattern shift signals May’s first 70s this weekend
First weekend of meteorological summer to feel the part; temps here headed for the 80s—the highest Sat/Sun readings since August; humid tropical air sets the stage for t-storms
Blazing heat sets the stage for wildfires across 5 Western states; Chicago in line for warm-up, incoming moisture to boost sporadic t-storm chances Wednesday through Friday
Thursday’s heat and humidity could brew severe t-storms
Five straight days of storms, finally a respite
Surge of heat to produce an explosively unstable atmosphere Wednesday and a late day/nighttime severe weather threat; humidity to ease modestly later this week; heat’s on next week
Mid-week storms to follow pleasant holiday weather
Chicagoans will be dodging t-storm clusters in coming days as temps/humidities surge; model forecasts generating impressive rainfalls; heat prospects on the rise later next week