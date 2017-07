CLEVELAND – Derrick Rose is moving on, again.

According to multiple reports, the former MVP is leaving New York to join the Cavaliers on a one-year, $2.1 million deal.

Free agent Derrick Rose has reached an agreement on a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 24, 2017

Derrick Rose has committed to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers and completed his physical exam today, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2017

The Cavs are expected to make the signing official Tuesday.

Last year, the 28-year-old former Bulls superstar averaged 18 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds in 64 games before his season was cut short due to a torn meniscus in his left knee.