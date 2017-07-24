Parents dining with kids at New York restaurant limited to 1 drink

CLINTON, N.Y. — A New York restaurant is taking steps to fight against drunk driving, particularly when children could be involved.

Melisa Gravelle is the general manager at Peddlers Bar & Bistro where she holds one rule close to her heart. If you’re the adult driving yourself and a child or children home, you are only allowed to have one alcoholic drink WTEN reports.

“We love children,” Gravelle said. “Everybody loves children and children don’t have a voice.”

That’s just one of the reasons Gravelle says the restaurant limits how much alcohol those dining with children can have.

“I could never live with myself knowing that I killed somebody driving,” Gravelle said. “I could never do that so and it’s a choice that you can avoid.”

The long time policy is typically easy to enforce, according to Peddler’s employeed.

“We believe in it that much where you know you just politely explain the policy and the nice thing is we explain it ahead of time,” Cheryl Faas, a Peddler’s bartender said.

However, every once in a while, the wait staff will take the brunt of customer complaints, according to Gravelle.

“They do get berated at the tables and some come back very, very upset,” Gravelle said, “but the managers go to the table and they explain, we’re not picking on parents, it’s just something that we feel in our hearts is something that we can do in order to help.”

The few complaints are balanced by many customers enjoying their meals with no problem at all.

“Why take the chance?” customer Greg Culver said. “Definitely doesn’t make any sense. That way you keep those people off the road.”

Another customer, Barb Buckley, felt similarly.

“I’m a retired educator. I think it’s a great policy,” Buckley said. “When you think about the law, when you think about the responsibility that a parent has to protect their children.”

The restaurant has had this policy for seven years now and have no plans to change it.