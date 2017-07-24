× New Yorker loses his car in Canada

(NEW YORK) A 19 year old man from New York forgot something after a Metallica concert in Canada.

His car.

Gavin Strickland walked out of the concert, but he couldn’t remember where he parked.

He only remembered that it was on the first floor of a parking garage that was next to a Starbucks and some construction.

He searched Sunday night to Monday morning, but he came up empty.

He got help from the police, but that went nowhere.

So he had to call home.

Seeing that Strickland was not going to remember where he left his car, his parents turned to the internet.

They put an ad on Craigslist for help.

“Our doofy son parked the car in an indoor parking garage, in the first floor (slightly lower/basement level) but that garage cannot now be located,” the parents wrote. “Please respond with photos of the car and specific location instructions to claim the reward.”

Madison Riddolls saw the ad and tracked down the car successfully.

Strickland’s father plans to send her a $100 reward.