Man charged with attacking 4 homeless people with a hammer

ST. LOUIS — A man is charged with attacking four homeless people with a hammer as they slept in a vacant St. Louis school building, critically injuring two of the victims.

Edward Moore, 61, was charged Sunday with four counts of assault and armed criminal action. Bond is set at $500,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, four homeless people were beaten with a hammer as they slept in an abandoned school building just north of downtown St. Louis, KTVI reports.

One of the victims told KTVI that the attack started after a dispute over prescription drugs.

Police said in a news release that the four victims were taken to a hospital Saturday after they were found suffering from "head trauma."

The release said a man and woman were listed in critical condition, with the woman unstable. Another man and woman were listed as stable.

The former school north of downtown closed in 1978.

Homicide detectives have been called to handle the investigation.