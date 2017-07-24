Lunchbreak: Cantina Laredo quesadillas y avocado tostada, prepared by chef Cruz Almanza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Cruz Almanza

Cantina Laredo

508 N. State Street

Chicago

(312) 955-0014

CantinaLaredo.com

The modern Mexican restaurant, located in River North, now offers a different lunch special Monday through Friday from 11:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cantina Laredo Quesadillas y Avocado Tostada

Ingredients:

1 6 inch flour tortilla

melted margarine, as needed

3 Tbs Monterey Jack cheese

1 tsp green onions, 1/8" dice

1 tsp tomatoes, 3/8" dice

2 Tbs cooked chicken quesadilla meat, 1/2" cubed

OR

2 Tbs cooked marinated inside skirt steak, 1/2" cubed

1 6 inch corn tostada

3 Tbs black beans

1 Tbs mesculin mix

1 Tbs Monterey Jack cheese

7 slices avocado, 1/8" thick x 1 1/2"

1 lime wedge

1/8 tsp Kosher salt

1 Tbs pico de gallo

3 banana leaves, 5" x 5"

2 Tbs sour cream

1 Tbs roasted red bell pepper, 3/8" dice

1 Tbs cilantro, fine chopped

Directons:

Place the cooked meat onto the grill and turn occasionally to completely warm. Brush melted margarine over the entire surface of one side of the 6” tortilla. Place the margarine side of the tortilla onto a 350F grill or grill pan. Portion the cheese over the tortilla and allow to melt. Evenly distribute the chicken, green onions and tomatoes to cover the cheese. Fold the tortilla in half and allow to toast to golden. The cheese should be completely melted and the tortilla should be toasted. Remove the quesadilla from the grill and place onto a clean and sanitized cutting board. Cut the quesadilla in two, resulting in two pie shaped pieces. Place the banana leaf in the center of the plate in a diamond pattern. Place the quesadilla wedges on the right end of the plate with the points inward. Evenly spread the black beans over the corn tostada to the edge. Place on the left end of the plate. Portion mesculin mix over the Black Beans, covering completely. Portion jack cheese over the mesculin mix. Cut the avocado to order. Place each slice on the tostada. Squeeze the lime wedge over the avocados. Sprinkle Kosher Salt over the lime juice. Portion pico de gallo on the top center of the tostada. 16. Portion the sour cream on the center banana leaf. Garnish the quesadilla and sour cream scoop with diced roasted red bell peppers and cilantro.