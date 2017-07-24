From Derrick Rose to the Bulls, Sean Highkin discusses on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Just before his appearance on Sports Feed came the news that Derrick Rose had been waiting for since the fall of 2015.

Unfortunately for him, the contract amount was missing a few zeroes at the end.

As Sean Highkin of The Athletic was to appear on Sports Feed, news broke that Rose has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cavaliers for just over $2 million. It's much less than the guard and many others might have expected a few years ago for the former MVP who will play for his third team in as many years in 2017-2018.

Oh, and the Bulls are still rebuilding.

Sean discussed those topics on Monday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman which you can watch in the video above or below.