CTA offering free rides for Cubs, Sox fans after Crosstown Classic games

CHICAGO — The CTA is offering free rides and additional service before and after this week’s Crosstown Classic games.

The first two games games will be played at Wrigley Field on Monday, July 24 and Tuesday July 25.

Free rides will be available on the Addison Red Line station for three hours after each game. There will also be additional bus service on the No. 80 Irving Park and No. 152 Addison about two hours before each game and for one hour at the end of the game.

The series will close with two games at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday July 26 and Thursday July 27.

Free rides on CTA’s Sox-35th Red Line station will be available for two hours following each game. There will also be additional Red Line serve and extra Yellow Line service from Howard until midnight.

