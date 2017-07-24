EPA Crackdown on Indiana company stalls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANA -- The EPA'S crackdown on a company in East Chicago that is accused of violating Federal Air Pollution Standards, appears to be easing.

Before President Trump's pick for EPA director took office, environmental inspectors had been cracking down on Indiana Harbor Coke Company.

The company is said to be a major contributor to chronically dirty air in East Chicago, as well as other parts of our area.

EPA officials have documented hundreds of violations. Since Scott Pruitt took over the agency in February, enforcement of environmental laws have stalled.